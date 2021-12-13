VIDEO: Madison Margot Shares 'If We Fall' Trailer

London-via-LA indie storyteller Madison Margot returns with the enchanting "If We Fall" - another chapter of her autobiographical pop, following on from the dreamy rock sounds of July's "Heathrow".

Warmly blending a slow-burning beat with fairytale lyricism detailing a passionate escapade, Madison's soothing and dreamy vocals lie at the heart of this romantic diary entry. Further marked by a self-directed music video shot in Paris, the candid footage creates an intimate ambiance elevated by vintage effects for an old Hollywood atmosphere - the perfect match for the song's starry-eyed story about the ultimate chase for true love.

Sharing her thoughts on "If We Fall", Madison said the following: "This song is about having an intense crush on someone and wanting them to give in and fall for you. Knowing you would give them everything, but not even that is convincing enough. This song is for everyone who falls hard and loves relentlessly - even when it's met by so much resistance. I shot the music video in Paris because it's the city of love! I'm wandering around all alone in one of the most romantic cities in the world. You can feel the longing and the hope - it's a video full of escape."

Whilst always keeping personal detail at the forefront of her music, Madison's growing discography hones in on creating a distinctively relatable experience, each of her songs acutely tapping into the inner thoughts and feelings which come with romantic experiences.

Enlisting major names like Kyle Shearer (Dua Lipa, Melanie Martinez) and Chris Jones (The Chainsmokers) to build a catalogue of pop gems, ranging from the fiery funk-pop passion of "Virgin in a Red Dress" to the calming synths of "In the Morning", the wholly independent artist has achieved critical acclaim from the likes of EARMILK for her creations and has independently amassed an impressive 150K+ streams for her 2020 debut project The Chronicles of Lovers - all coming together to position Madison as an exciting, promising indie pop prospect.

Via Madison's innate ability to hit right at the heart with her descriptive lyrics whilst making you feel like her tales are yours, "If We Fall" continues to underline Madison's unique talent with plenty more in the pipeline for 2022.

Watch the new music video here: