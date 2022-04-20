VIDEO: Lucky Daye Releases Music Video For 'NWA' Ft. Lil Durk

Today, New Orleans-native, R&B powerhouse Lucky Daye releases his new music video for "NWA" ft. Lil Durk. The release comes on the heels of Daye winning his first ever GRAMMY-Award for Best Progressive R&B Album for his 2021 project, Table for Two.

Directed by rubberband, the video takes you inside Daye's Candydrip world as seen through the pages of his very own, specially curated magazine. The motion graphics, mixed with cinematic footage allows the viewer to immerse themselves from the onset. The video features cameos from several special guests alongside Lucky including music artist, Smino; actor, Algee Smith; and several notable models including Aweng Chuol.

Upon release, "NWA" ft. Lil Durk received praise from NPR, The FADER, BET, and HotNewHipHop who hailed the track as having "addictive and earworm-esque melodies to ensure this song will be stuck in your head long after you stop listening."

The track comes off of Daye's sophomore album Candydrip, which debuted at #5 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums Chart and #10 on the Billboard Current R&B Albums Chart and explores Daye's redefinition of modern R&B through a futuristic, Sci-Fi world, shaped by the inspiration of Afrofuturism.

Daye is currently finishing up his expansive sold-out North American Candydrip tour that spanned 25+ cities. The tour will wrap on April 25th in Charlotte, NC.

In addition to all of his success with Candydrip, Daye also performed his single "Over" on an episode of Verzuz as a guest of Musiq Soulchild and was featured on Syd's recent track "CYBAH."

Watch the new music video here: