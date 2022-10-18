VIDEO: Lous and The Yakuza Releases Vevo LIFT Performance of 'Hiroshima'

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, today released Lous and The Yakuza's LIFT performance of "Hiroshima". Lous and The Yakuza previously worked with Vevo on a Footnotes video for "Dilemme" in 2020.

Vevo's LIFT program connects today's up-and-coming and most relevant artists to audiences around the world through music video content. Launched in 2011, Vevo's artist development program shines a spotlight on the world's freshest new talent. Vevo LIFT alumni include the likes of Doja Cat, Lola Indigo, Jorja Smith, Givēon, Mahmood and more.

"It's been a real pleasure to be part of the Vevo LIFT program this year!" says Lous, "I'm beyond excited to finally be able to share what my team and Vevo's team have worked on together. Creating this alternative universe where I can be my favorite anime character is a real dream come true."

Lous and The Yakuza worked closely with Vevo to create an imaginative space inspired by the theatrical and fantasy-filled world of anime. Through close collaboration, Lous' love of manga (specifically, Galaxy Express 999), was brought to life with organic textures, vivid colors and sharp angles.

"Hiroshima" kicks off with Lous' side profile in the middle of a brilliant blue, surrounded by rolling fog. Clad in head to toe black with near floor-length long blond hair, Lous walks down a blue platform, surrounded by flower petals. She makes her way towards a pool of water with a large tree sprouting from the middle, and concludes her performance under the moonlight.

"It was an incredible experience working with Lous and The Yakuza to create such a breathtaking set," says Lyva Corvo, Vevo's Manager of Talent & Label Relations, France, "Lous was so involved every step of the way, having a clear vision from conceptualization to post production - her passion is so admirable and had everyone particularly tuned in on set. We have no doubt that her ambition and vision will take her far, and can't wait to see her fanbase grow even more!"

Lous and The Yakuza is shaking up French music, and she's just getting started. She burst onto the music scene with her debut album Gore and a run of highly personal tracks (with 70M streams on her debut single "Dilemme", Gore gathers over 150M streams worldwide) - all a pop, rap and alternative R&B-inspired fusion feast for the ears, complete with slick, arty visuals.

In her lyrics, the Belgian-Congolese singer unpicks her vision of the world, pouring over relationships, mental health, violence, money and the quest for happiness, and connecting with an audience that's hungry for an artist capable of bridging a bunch of parallel universes: from the weird and niche to gritty street level. While her attitude and influences are unmistakably rap-inspired and her snappy, catchy lyrics exude pure pop, Lous' passion for Japanese culture, film and manga shines through, all wrapped up in a package that stays unwaveringly faithful to her Congolese and Rwandan roots.

