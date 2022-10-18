Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Lous and The Yakuza Releases Vevo LIFT Performance of 'Hiroshima'

Lous and The Yakuza previously worked with Vevo on a Footnotes video for “Dilemme” in 2020.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 18, 2022  

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, today released Lous and The Yakuza's LIFT performance of "Hiroshima". Lous and The Yakuza previously worked with Vevo on a Footnotes video for "Dilemme" in 2020.

Vevo's LIFT program connects today's up-and-coming and most relevant artists to audiences around the world through music video content. Launched in 2011, Vevo's artist development program shines a spotlight on the world's freshest new talent. Vevo LIFT alumni include the likes of Doja Cat, Lola Indigo, Jorja Smith, Givēon, Mahmood and more.

"It's been a real pleasure to be part of the Vevo LIFT program this year!" says Lous, "I'm beyond excited to finally be able to share what my team and Vevo's team have worked on together. Creating this alternative universe where I can be my favorite anime character is a real dream come true."

Lous and The Yakuza worked closely with Vevo to create an imaginative space inspired by the theatrical and fantasy-filled world of anime. Through close collaboration, Lous' love of manga (specifically, Galaxy Express 999), was brought to life with organic textures, vivid colors and sharp angles.

"Hiroshima" kicks off with Lous' side profile in the middle of a brilliant blue, surrounded by rolling fog. Clad in head to toe black with near floor-length long blond hair, Lous walks down a blue platform, surrounded by flower petals. She makes her way towards a pool of water with a large tree sprouting from the middle, and concludes her performance under the moonlight.

"It was an incredible experience working with Lous and The Yakuza to create such a breathtaking set," says Lyva Corvo, Vevo's Manager of Talent & Label Relations, France, "Lous was so involved every step of the way, having a clear vision from conceptualization to post production - her passion is so admirable and had everyone particularly tuned in on set. We have no doubt that her ambition and vision will take her far, and can't wait to see her fanbase grow even more!"

Lous and The Yakuza is shaking up French music, and she's just getting started. She burst onto the music scene with her debut album Gore and a run of highly personal tracks (with 70M streams on her debut single "Dilemme", Gore gathers over 150M streams worldwide) - all a pop, rap and alternative R&B-inspired fusion feast for the ears, complete with slick, arty visuals.

In her lyrics, the Belgian-Congolese singer unpicks her vision of the world, pouring over relationships, mental health, violence, money and the quest for happiness, and connecting with an audience that's hungry for an artist capable of bridging a bunch of parallel universes: from the weird and niche to gritty street level. While her attitude and influences are unmistakably rap-inspired and her snappy, catchy lyrics exude pure pop, Lous' passion for Japanese culture, film and manga shines through, all wrapped up in a package that stays unwaveringly faithful to her Congolese and Rwandan roots.

Vevo is the world's leading music video network, connecting an ever-growing global audience to high quality music video content for more than a decade. Founded by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment in 2009, Vevo offers fans worldwide a vast array of premium content to choose from, showcasing official music videos alongside a constantly developing lineup of live performances and innovative original programming. From top superstars to rising new talents, Vevo brings incomparable cross-promotional support to artists across the musical spectrum, at every stage of their careers.

Vevo has consistently evolved over the past decade to lead within today's ever-changing media landscape, embracing partnerships with a number of leading distribution platforms to deliver extraordinary content within ad-supported environments. With more than 26B views across television, desktop and mobile devices each month, Vevo brings music videos to the world - when, where, and how fans want them.

Vevo is available on YouTube, Samsung, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo Show, PlutoTV, Apple TV, Roku, Comcast (Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex), VIZIO, Sky (NowTV and SkyQ), Foxxum, XITE, NetRange, Redbox, T-Mobile Play, Virgin Media, Xumo, Telstra, Foxtel, Fetch, Rogers and Vewd.

Watch a new performance here:


Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in



From This Author - Michael Major


Amazon Music to Stream Kendrick Lamar's 'The Big Steppers Tour'Amazon Music to Stream Kendrick Lamar's 'The Big Steppers Tour'
October 18, 2022

The triple-Platinum RIAA certified studio album earned him seven nominations at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards and received international acclaim from both fans and critics. The livestream will provide fans with a special look at Lamar’s 65-date world tour in support of his latest release, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.
VIDEO: KPOP THE MUSICAL Cast Performs 'This is My Korea' on GOOD MORNING AMERICAVIDEO: KPOP THE MUSICAL Cast Performs 'This is My Korea' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
October 18, 2022

Watch a video of the Broadway cast of KPOP The Musical performing 'This Is My Korea' on Good Morning America. KPOP features Luna, in the starring role of MwE, along with Julia Abueva, BoHyung, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, and more.
Christina Aguilera to Release 'Stripped' 20th Anniversary EditionChristina Aguilera to Release 'Stripped' 20th Anniversary Edition
October 18, 2022

The deluxe 20th anniversary edition of Stripped features new cover art and bonus tracks including pioneering Italian DJ/producer Benny Benassi's 2022 remix of Christina's signature track 'Beautiful.' The album will be available in standard and, for the first time, Dolby Atmos and 360RA mixes, providing fans with an immersive listening experience.
VIDEO: HBO Max Shares A CHRISTMAS STORY Sequel Teaser TrailerVIDEO: HBO Max Shares A CHRISTMAS STORY Sequel Teaser Trailer
October 17, 2022

The film will feature the return of Peter Billingsley as Ralphie. Also returning will be Zack Ward, playing bully Scut Farkus who is now a police officer, R.D. Robb and Scott Schwartz, who played out the scene of Schwartz's tongue being stuck to a frozen pole, and Ian Petrella, who played Ralphie's younger brother. Watch the new teaser video now!
Rob Eberle Releases New Single 'far'Rob Eberle Releases New Single 'far'
October 17, 2022

Following up on the success of his much heralded single “doubtful.”, Rob Eberle has released 'Far.' Influences from an eclectic group of artists such as FINNEAS & Billie Eilish all the way to Madison Beer, Olivia Rodrigo and Panic! At the Disco have helped to create Eberle’s genre bending darker-alternative to traditional Pop Rock.