VIDEO: Lou Phelps Shares 'New Friends' Video

Fresh off the release of his new mixtape EXTRA EXTRA!, Lou Phelps releases a video for "New Friends" directed by Igal Perets and the song itself produced by Kaytranada. Earlier this fall, he shared another video for lead single "Nike Shoe Box."

Watch the video for "New Friends" below!

Even as Lou's profile rises, "New Friends" reveals the ways in which, romantically at least, he remains vulnerable. He croons about a partner who left him high-and-dry, using somber reference points such as bruised dreams and Dionne Warwick's "Walk On By" to convey his sorrow. The video, however, places him in a bit of a paradoxical situation where it's revealed he's seeing another person behind his girlfriend's back.

The sound of a star on their come-up, EXTRA EXTRA! lives up to its name - an inside scoop on the world of the rich and famous, as well as the current state of the world, through a young artist's eyes. Lou sounds at home here, offering clever jabs and poignant observations alike. Sometimes he's playful ("Must Be") and at others points a bit combative ("Fire"). After all, it's difficult being a Black artist in the music business ("Smiling"), an industry whose disparity faces new scrutiny as the Black Lives Matter movement continues to resonate the world over. Alongside his brother and producers like LAKIM and tek.lun, Phelps comes even further into his own, navigating the highs and risks of modern life in the spotlight.

A longtime fixture of the Montreal arts scene, Lou Phelps now stands as one of Canada's foremost purveyors of club-rap bangers. Lou started making music in 2011 with his brother Kevin, aka KAYTRANADA, forming a future-rap group called The Celestics, resulting in their debut project, Massively Massive. Using the moniker Lou Phelps, he boasts a reputation for creating tasteful and danceable hip-hop music, releasing Supreme Laziness (2014) and curating Cause I Wanna, an 80-minute DJ mix that featured tracks from innovative electronic artists like DJ Rashad, RP Boo, and Kyle Hall, showcasing his exquisite taste and range of influences. In 2017, Lou released 001: Experiments, his debut project which racked up millions of plays on SoundCloud and featured appearances from Bishop Nehru, Innanet James, and KALLITECHNICS, earning a nomination from Canada's JUNO Awards for Rap Recording of the Year. In September, 2018 Lou shared his sophomore album 002 : LOVE ME via Last Gang Records. 002 : LOVE ME sees Lou's Kaytranada as executive producer, with guest spots from BADBADNOTGOOD, JAHKOY, Planet Giza, Pony, and drum master, Karriem Riggins. Further fueled by praise from Billboard, The FADER, High Snobiety, and numerous other publications, Lou plans to continue his streak into the new decade with a slew of exciting new projects.

Photo Credit: Igal Perets

