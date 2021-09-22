VIDEO: Liz Cooper Releases 'Motorcycle' Music Video From Recent Album 'Hot Sass'

The official music video for "Motorcycle" from acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Liz Cooper is debuting today. Directed by Jacq Justice, the video was filmed at various locations across New York City and is now available.

"Motorcycle" is from Cooper's critically acclaimed new album, "Hot Sass", which was released earlier this month.

Produced by Benny Yurco (Michael Nau, Grace Potter & the Nocturnals), mixed by Dan Molad (Lucius, Emily King) and recorded live at Little Jamaica Recordings in Burlington, VT, Hot Sassmarks multiple departures for Cooper-from her nine-year home of Nashville, from her band addendum of the Stampede, and from the genre-based expectations she's accumulated throughout her career.

With these twelve new songs on "Hot Sass", Cooper comes into her own-both musically and as a person-embracing a newfound sense of independence, honesty, maturity and creativity.

The new record follows Cooper's 2018 full-length debut album, Window Flowers, which was released to widespread critical acclaim. Originally from Baltimore and now based in Brooklyn, Cooper has continued to tour consistently since her debut, performing alongside artists such as Dr. Dog, Shakey Graves, Bermuda Triangle, Lord Huron and Phosphorescent.

Watch the video here: