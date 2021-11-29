VIDEO: Little Boots Shares 'Landline' Music Video

This weekend, electro-pop artist, producer and DJ Little Boots (AKA Victoria Hesketh) premiered a video for new single "Landline".

With PAPER describing it as "pure unadulterated disco nostalgia," "Landline" follows 'Silver Balloons' and is the second single from her upcoming self-produced album set for release in spring 2022.

"Landline is a nostalgic song about being a teenager in the 90's, when you would spend hours clogging up the family phone line to talk to your school boyfriend or girlfriends," Hesketh told FLOOD in their recent track feature. "I got thinking about this in lockdown as music was still something that helped me feel close to friends even if we physically couldn't be together, emotionally you can still feel connected through a shared playlist or remembering an old track."

Amidst teasing her upcoming album, Hesketh also recently announced her part in the highly anticipated ABBA 'Voyage' concert, where she will be singing backing vocals, playing live keyboards and synthesizers.

Little Boots' upcoming fourth studio album, her first since 2015's Working Girl, is the first to be solely written and produced by Hesketh herself. The making of the record was powered entirely by the support of fans on membership platform Patreon. Previous release 'Silver Balloons' was praised by leading online music press including BBC Ents, NME and Clash and was playlisted by both Apple Music and Spotify UK.

Watch the music video here: