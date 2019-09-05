VIDEO: Lil Nas X Releases Music Video for 'Panini'

Lil Nas X has released the official video for his single 'Panini'. The music video follows guest-star Skai Jackson in her attempt to escape Lil Nas X as he pops up everywhere she goes, trying to win her over as a fan.

According to Variety, Lil Nas X has said that "Panini" is a song about a fan who loves you in the early stages of your career for the cool factor of knowing about something before it becomes mainstream, and that fan feeling like they've outgrown you when the rest of the world catches on.

Montero Lamar Hill, known professionally as Lil Nas X, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He is known for his country rap breakout single "Old Town Road", which achieved viral popularity on the video sharing app TikTok in early 2019.





