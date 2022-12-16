VIDEO: Lewis Capaldi Shares Video for New Single 'Pointless'

GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer and songwriter Lewis Capaldi premieres the heartfelt video for his piano-led new single "Pointless". Directed by Hector Dockrill (Sam Fender, Post Malone) the beautifully cinematic video follows the relationship, and unconditional bond between a mother (Niamh Algar) and her son (George Jaques), navigating their way through meandering moments of adolescence and adulthood.

A gorgeously detailed portrait of love's all-consuming power, "Pointless" is the second single released from the Scottish hitmaker's forthcoming sophomore album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, due out via Capitol Records on May 19. Go here to pre-order the album now.

One of the first songs penned by Capaldi for Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, "Pointless" took shape from a song fragment his co-writers Steve Mac and Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid had created with Ed Sheeran. "Ed had that lyric, 'I bring her coffee in the morning, she brings me inner peace,' and pretty much every other line of that opening was just banging," says Capaldi.

Immediately inspired to continue that narrative, Capaldi soon built "Pointless" into an epic reflection on the give-and-take in romantic relationships, beautifully capturing moments both small and profound. A piano-driven number laced with lush strings and powerful percussion, the result is an irresistible showcase for the raw yet graceful vocal work that has won Capaldi a massive global following in recent years.

"Pointless" follows Capaldi's gold-certified smash single "Forget Me," a September release that amassed over two million streams in just 24 hours and quickly marked his third consecutive UK No. 1 hit.

With its unforgettable official video serving up a shot-for-shot remake of Wham's 1983 hit "Club Tropicana," "Forget Me" arrived as the lead single from Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent - a highly anticipated album that pushes forward with the piercingly honest songwriting and soul-stirring vocal work Capaldi first delivered on his 2019 full-length debut, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.

Made with longtime collaborators including TMS, producer/songwriter Phil Plested (James Bay, Bastille) and heavyweights like super-producer Max Martin (Taylor Swift, The Weeknd), Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent ultimately finds Capaldi doubling-down on his longtime artistic mission. "I don't want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself," he says. "The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss."

Along with selling over 10 million albums worldwide - propelling Capaldi from bedroom musician to global pop superstar - Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent offered up such iconic singles as "Someone You Loved": a platinum-selling ballad that recently emerged as the UK's most streamed song of all time.

In addition, "Someone You Loved" earned a GRAMMY® nomination for Song of the Year, won the Song of the Year prize at the Brit Awards, and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and US Top 40 charts.

Hailed by likes of Rolling Stone, The New York Times, GQ, Stereogum (who noted that Capaldi "wields those vocal cords like a velvet sledgehammer"), and TIME (who stated that "Capaldi's talent is tugging at heartstrings - or rather, pulling at them with all his vocal might"), Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent also marked the biggest-selling UK album of both 2019 and 2020.

Having recently sold out his 2023 UK arena tour in a matter of seconds - with additional shows around the world selling out in record time - Capaldi will embark on a headlining tour of North America next spring.

Watch the new music video here: