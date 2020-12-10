VIDEO: King Princess Debuts 'PAIN' Music Video

Today, King Princess debuts the music video for her latest track, "PAIN," directed by Quinn Wilson and featuring Stella Maxwell, Kilo Kish and more-watch it below.

"PAIN," produced by King Princess with Mark Ronson, Shawn Everett and Mike Malchicoff, was praised by Stereogum as "one of those songs made up of sounds that you've heard before, but the way they're mashed together and refracted through Straus' immaculate production makes them sound comforting and brand new," while HYPEBAE declared, "With a rhythmic base and fun beats and melody combined with King Princess' raspy and pop-heavy voice, the singer is back with her signature unique sound."

The track follows King Princess' first new music of 2020, "Only Time Makes It Human," which arrived alongside a video by Quinn Wilson and 3D artist Pastelae and was later remixed by The Blessed Madonna, Kitty Ca$h and Yoseppi.

In 2019, her debut album Cheap Queen was released via Mark Ronson's Zelig Records/Columbia Records to widespread critical acclaim. She has performed on "Saturday Night Live" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," and graced the cover of V Magazine, GQ Style UK, Highsnobiety and more. Her sold out tours have taken her across North America and Europe with festival sets at Coachella, Glastonbury, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo and more. She kicked off 2020 playing further sold out dates on the west coast, and in 2021, she will support Harry Styles on the European leg of his world tour.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, King Princess is a vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter. Her 2018 debut single, an ode to untold queer histories titled "1950," became an overnight smash hit with over 300 million streams to date and eventually achieving Platinum status in the United States and Australia.