VIDEO: Katy Perry Re-Records 'All You Need is Love' for GAP Ad

Katy Perry has released a cover of "All You Need is Love" by the Beatles! The song will be used for the GAP's new holiday ad campaign.

Perry recently began filming the 20th season of American Idol, in which she serves as a judge for her fourth season.

Last year, Perry released her fifth studio album "Smile", which featured the hit singles "Daisies" and "Never Really Over". She rose to fame in 2008 for her hit single "I Kissed A Girl" off of her debut album "One of the Boys". In 2010, her fame skyrocketed with her sophomore album, "Teenage Dream", which was the first album in history to score five #1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100.

Watch the new video here: