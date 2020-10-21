VIDEO: KAYE Debuts 'Little Poison' Video

A song about how inflicting temporary pain when leaving a relationship is sometimes the kindest mercy.

Today, KAYE goes for the jugular in her devastating new "Little Poison" single/video, a song about how inflicting temporary pain when leaving a relationship is sometimes the kindest mercy. It's the latest track off her new album Conscious Control due out on November 20.

Watch the video below!

Says KAYE: A few years ago I was in a happy, healthy relationship that I deeply wanted to stay in, but against my good judgment and against my heart, my body prevented me from doing so. In writing this album, I found that there is so much pop music excoriating someone who has left you-but not so much music for those who have done the leaving (even though leaving can be more heart wrenching, since you are saddled with all the guilt and second guessing in addition to grief)! Women are socially conditioned to be nurturing and family-oriented-we aren't supposed to crave solitude or choose ourselves for no reason. It's terrifying to speak your truth, but it's worse to stay in something you intuitively know isn't right for you.

KAYE is the musical moniker of Charlene Kaye, former frontwoman of indie darlings San Fermin, who relaunched her solo project last year to accolades spanning NPR, Rolling Stone, FLOOD and more. She was recently featured on the My Favourite Elliott Smith Song podcast and Tower Records PULSE!. On October 30, KAYE will bring her captivating live performance to a secret location in NYC streaming a special Halloween celebration across her own + FLOOD Magazine's Instagram Live.

