VIDEO: Jvke Releases 'Golden Hour' Music Video

Multi-hyphenate pop artist JVKE is one of the most compelling young talents making waves in the music industry today, writing and producing and mixing and mastering all his insatiably catchy songs.

After finding his footing on TikTok, JVKE has built a massive digital presence, with over 550 million streams, 26+ billion views of his music across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, and an audience of 10 million-plus followers across social media. JVKE's 2020 breakthrough smash "Upside Down" generated over 200 million streams to date and 15 million TikTok video creations and spawned a Charlie Puth remix.

His 2021 follow up track "this is what falling in love feels like" launched his career into the stratosphere, amassing over 150 million streams and 45 million views and reaching #33 at Top 40 Radio.

Now, JVKE has released his stunning debut album, this is what ____ feels like (Vol. 1-4) -- a collection of songs written, produced, engineered and recorded by JVKE and his brother ZVC that experiments with production, time signatures, tuning and style to create a truly unique listening experience.

