VIDEO: John Legend, Brad Paisley, The Killers, and More Perform on Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular
NBC's annual "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular" returned this year for a dazzling night of fireworks and star-studded musical performances.
NBC News' "TODAY" anchor Craig Melvin hosted the evening, which featured performances from National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, The Black Eyed Peas, The Killers, Lady A, John Legend, Tim McGraw and Brad Paisley.
The special featured a presentation of the full Macy's Fireworks show captured throughout the week, including a live grand finale.
Watch the full presentation below!
