VIDEO: John Legend, Brad Paisley, The Killers, and More Perform on Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

NBC's annual "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular" returned this year for a dazzling night of fireworks and star-studded musical performances.

NBC News' "TODAY" anchor Craig Melvin hosted the evening, which featured performances from National Youth Poet L­­aureate Amanda Gorman, The Black Eyed Peas, The Killers, Lady A, John Legend, Tim McGraw and Brad Paisley.

The special featured a presentation of the full Macy's Fireworks show captured throughout the week, including a live grand finale.

