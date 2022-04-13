VIDEO: Ian Janes Releases Music Video for 'Other Than Everything (Remix)'

Canadian artist, songwriter, and producer Ian Janes has shared a new music video for the recently released remix of the track, "Other Than Everything."

To create the accompanying visual to the remixed song, Janes, video director Jeff Miller, and cinematographer Charlie Benoit looked to the lyrics of "Other Than Everything" for inspiration.

"We started by shooting tight performance footage of Ian singing and playing the song, says Miller. "Once that content was edited into a complete piece we used it, playing on various screens, as just one element of the main video."

Originally debuting off his captivating, companion book-paired 2021 record Episode 5, the Halifax-based musician wanted to creatively revisit the track outside the thematic and technical confines of the album. "I was really happy with the album version of this song, but wanted to go at it again as a remix," says Janes, citing the remix's addition of "super hot guitars, a bigger bottom end and refined vocals."

Watch the new music video here: