VIDEO: IV4 Shares Atmospheric New Video 'Bloom'

Today, Los Angeles-based alternative singer/songwriter IV4 shares a video for her new single "Bloom" from her eclectic debut mixtape, Get Rich & Cry Trying on Wasted Youth/Warner Records.

Directed by Austin McCraken, IV4 is the focus of this beautifully shot atmospheric video that takes a dark turn when her flower blooms. The song and video embody her emotional state. "Bloom speaks to who I am as a new artist, a creative, and how I feel about dropping my first project," IV4 says. "Bloom," a dynamic ode, incites emotion through IV4's melodic voice and R&B-influenced beats."

​​Get Rich & Cry Trying is IV4's latest project since signing to Warner Records. Over the course of 2021, she strategically dropped visionary singles from this new mixtape-each one demonstrating a new side to her sound. Previously released singles "Work 2 Hard," and the dreamy R&B explored on "Swimming," featuring Trippie Redd.

IV4 was discovered in 2018 after posting her first song, "Because of Me," produced by Smash David and SkipOnDaBeat, on social media and earning tens of thousands of views. With projects like Get Rich & Cry Trying, IV4 proves that she's set on continuing to evolve, packing every release full of her thoughtful emotions, an unmistakable sense of cool, and unforgettable imagery.

IV4 has a name for her exquisitely soulful, artful, and free-flowing genre of one: "alternative contemporary," and that fits. The St. Louis-born, Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and model is undeniably of this ever-changing time, but she's also always a couple steps to the side of the flow. Part of that is the way she flirts with pop, sidles up to R&B, and links arms with hip-hop, combining those familiar feels into a fresh take on the modern soundscape.

Part of it is in the way she draws raw vulnerability and expression from the various flavors of rock she grew up on. But mostly, it's that IV is a holistic artist whose entire presence-aural, visual, and beyond-is rich with emotional hues. Over production that both booms and soothes, she lays down a seductive serenade that homes in on love's intricacies. Armed with hundreds of journals filled with poems and lyrics, and backed by the Blank Square Productions team, IV has shared a string of songs that puts the elasticity of her vocals and vibe on full display, from lustful 2018 breakthrough "Because of Me" (produced by Smash David and SkipOnDaBeat), to last year's trap&B bop "Shameless," to 2020's dreamy, Trippie Redd-assisted "Swimming."

IV4's latest release, Get Rich And Cry Trying, proves that every release is full of her thoughtful emotions, unmistakable sense of cool, and unforgettable imagery.

Watch the new music video here: