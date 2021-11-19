VIDEO: Honne Reveals 'Three Strikes' Music Video Featuring Khalid

Fresh from the release of their third studio album, 'Let's Just Say The World Ended A Week From Now, What Would You Do?', critically-acclaimed U.K. electro-soul duo, HONNE have unveiled the visual for new single, 'Three Strikes' ft. Khalid.

Directed by Greg Davenport (JP Cooper, Rag'n'Bone Man), the video - which unfurls like a series of daydreams - captures the deep-set, visceral emotions of the track itself. Opening with HONNE members Andy and James playing the track lying on a living room floor, the visuals then flow between gritty, filmic portraits of different protagonists each going through something; from a midwife clocking in for her shift, to an amateur boxer taking notes from his coach, to a schoolgirl catching her breath in between lessons.

'Three Strikes' ft. Khalid is lifted from HONNE's third studio album, 'Let's Just Say The World Ended A Week From Now, What Would You Do?, which is out now.

London duo Andy Clutterbuck and James Hatcher - better known as HONNE - have cultivated a huge and fiercely dedicated global fan base since the release of their critically-acclaimed debut LP, 'Warm on a Cold Night', in 2016. Boasting over 150 sold-out shows outside of the UK, collaborations with everyone from Tom Misch to BTS and over 2 billion global streams, their music is deeply emotive; from the spiraling, sugar-coated highs of international hit 'Day 1' (lifted from 2018 album 'Love Me / Love Me Not'), to the warm, acoustic glow of 'no song without you' - the first single to be lifted from last summer's 14-track mixtape of the same name.

Watch the new music video here: