Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: H.E.R. Releases Music Video for 'For Anyone'

pixeltracker

The track is off of H.E.R.'s debut album, "Back of My Mind".

Oct. 21, 2021  
VIDEO: H.E.R. Releases Music Video for 'For Anyone'

H.E.R. has released the music video for "For Anyone". The song is featured on her debut album, "Back of My Mind".

H.E.R. was recently announced to be in final talks to make her feature film debut in the upcoming movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple. She would be playing the role of "Squeak". In addition to her onscreen role, H.E.R. is also reportedly working with the film's creative team on potentially writing and performing a new song for the film.

H.E.R. has won four Grammys and an Oscar as a singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist. In 2021, she earned an Academy Award for her song "Fight for You," from the film "Judas and the Black Messiah". She also boasts Grammy Awards for Song Of The Year, Best R&B Song, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Album.

Watch the new music video here:


Related Articles View More Music Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Nick Adams Photo
Nick Adams
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs
Gerard Canonico Photo
Gerard Canonico

From This Author Michael Major