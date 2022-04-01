VIDEO: Grimes Goes Behind the Scenes of 'Shinigami Eyes' Music Video

Grimes reveals everything there is to know about her "Shinigami Eyes" music video featuring Dorian Electra and BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim in the latest installment of Vevo Footnotes.

In today's release, Grimes talks about using an XR Stage for the first time and seeing special effects rendered in-camera right away, and how bringing technology to uncharted territories with director Bthr didn't come without challenges. "We had some major technical difficulties and never really got to show off the full choreography... We actually lost most of the footage and had to make the music video out of the last few hours we got," says Grimes.

The video for "Shinigami Eyes" premiered last January and is the first offering from the acclaimed producer, songwriter, singer, engineer and visual artist's forthcoming EP Fairies Cum First, a prelude to the forthcoming album Book 1.

Watch the new behind the scenes look here: