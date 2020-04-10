VIDEO: GRACEY Releases MJ Cole remix of 'Gone'

The UK's GRACEY has shared a brand-new remix of her current single "Gone" by widely acclaimed UK producer MJ Cole. The track, an impeccable modern pop song, serves as the perfect follow up to her introductory EP of last year, Imposter Syndrome. Written after GRACEY underwent intense surgery on her vocal chords and a subsequent period of silent recovery, "Gone" carries the weight of a future pop powerhouse bursting to deliver and has already picked up an impressive wealth of support across all areas. "Gone' is currently the BBC Introducing Track Of The Week at Radio 1. Listen To The MJ Cole Remix Of "Gone" Here:

As "Gone" continues to consolidate her as one of the UK's most exciting new names, GRACEY's previous single with 220Kid, "Don't Need Love" landed on Spotify's "Pop Rising" playlist in the U.S. and has begun its own ascent up the UK official singles chart. Working together, these releases provide an undeniable case of a new unstoppable force in UK pop and GRACEY is showing no signs of stopping. She recently spoke with Billboard about the effects of the virus shut-down on her just-kicking-off career. Read that story here.



GRACEY was recruited at 16 as a top-line writer for Xenomania and now at still only 22, she's stepping into her own, dazzling limelight as an artist in her own right. With that comes its own pressure, and her brilliant songs tell the honest truth about heartbreak, social media and the fears and anxieties that come with bearing your soul with the world. Signed to Polydor she is making a name for herself in the UK and on this side of the Atlantic Esquire has taken note including her "Different Things" single in their "Best song of 2019" list alongside Billie Eilish and Yola.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You