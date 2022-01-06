VIDEO: GAYLE Performs 'abcdefu' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Rising singer-songwriter GAYLE made her live television debut with a performance of her breakout hit "abcdefu" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"abcdefu" has fast proven a landmark debut for the 17-year-old, Nashville-based GAYLE, reaching #1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart before hitting #15 on the Billboard Hot 100, hitting #1 on both iTunes' "Top Pop Songs" and overall charts, reaching #1 on the Spotify Global chart, and earning over 497M worldwide streams and counting. Produced by Pete Nappi (Kesha, Anne Marie, Madison Beer, Illenium), the gloriously irreverent track is now available on all streaming platforms.

GAYLE is set to follow "abcdefu" and kick off a string of 2022 releases with her next single, out later this month.

Hailed by FLAUNT for "her own sound blending the genres of pop, alternative, rock, and R&B into one," GAYLE marked the success of "abcdefu" by unveiling three compelling alternate versions showcasing a different aspect to the strikingly versatile track. "abcdefu (demo)," "abcdefu (chill)," and "abcdefu (angrier)" are all streaming now via DSPs and streaming services.

