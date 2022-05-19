VIDEO: Free the Robots Shares 'Kaduwa' Video From Upcoming Album

Free the Robots share "Kaduwa" featuring Teebs today, taken from upcoming June 10th album of the same name.

Chris Alfaro is Free the Robots. The genre-defying artist merges heavy doses of traditional jazz, psych, electronic, and hip-hop with progressive melodies and devastating drums that seamlessly meld into a rich pot of sound. His techniques create harmony between genres, blending obscure samples with analog and digital compositions.

A Los Angeles staple for over a decade, Free The Robots traveled back to his roots in the Philippines, returning to the island of Siargao in February 2020 to oversee the building of his new artist compound. When Covid-19 unexpectedly struck the world, it caused him to remain on the island for the rest of the year.

Seizing this time as an opportunity, he fully immersed himself in his ancestral home, thus sparking the creation of "Kaduwa". By utilizing only the minimal equipment he had traveled with, he was able to produce music that radiates a natural element and honors the country that became his pandemic refuge.

