VIDEO: Fiona Grey Releases BLACK MIRROR-Inspired 'Sick Of It' Music Video

Dirty pop artist Fiona Grey uses her new music video to shine a light on how the contemporary beauty myth is a toxic illusion that is being sold to us. The colorful and thought-provoking official video for her acclaimed new single, "Sick Of It," is available.

"'Sick Of It' was inspired by the modern fixation with unrealistic beauty standards and our obsession with looking like an idealized version of perfection." says Grey. "Selfies are not inherently bad, but there is so much pressure on us to present ourselves as flawless on the surface that we can lose sight of who we really are. I realized that I fall victim to it as much as anyone else, and I wanted to provoke a dialogue about it by creating this video. Hopefully by showing myself in a vulnerable light I can inspire others to accept the beauty in themselves."

The Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter has become known for her live shows at beloved venues such as LA's Troubadour, NYC's Webster Hall, and performances alongside such diverse acts as Charli XCX, Foals, and KITTEN, to name a few. Grey fascinates audiences with her theatrics, visual concepts and lyrics that explore a culture under everchanging beauty standards, predisposed to and obsessed with unrealistic societal dreams. Her messages are as much of a look outward as they are deeply introspective, carried by catchy, feel-good, obsess-worthy instrumentals.

2018's acclaimed Cult Classic EP proved worthy of its name, earning both critical applause and a fervent fan following with singles like "Money," "Girls Like Me," and "Dirty Dream." "If you find yourself drawn to the sounds of Charli XCX, MARINA and Sky Ferreira," declared Ones To Watch, "then Fiona Grey might just become your latest obsession."

Watch the new music video here: