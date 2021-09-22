VIDEO: Farrah Releases New Video to Accompany 'Night Light' EP

Created with a friend in a small studio in West London, Farrah's "Night Light" visual is DIY done right. Directed by Farrah herself and shot and edited by Tally Spear, the video captures several different moods through lighting, direction, and styling.

"Sometimes I feel like I could take on the world and the next day I feel so vulnerable and unsure of anything and everything," Farrah said in a statement. "I wanted to show the sudden change in my mindset throughout this video, whether that be by how I present myself, my body language, or expressions."

The "Night Light EP" focuses on themes around mental health, self-acceptance, and stepping out of the comfort zone, and without doing too much, this visual effortlessly goes hand in hand with the project.

Watch the new video below: