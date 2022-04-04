VIDEO: Evolution Empire Premiere 'Under the Gun' Music Video

EVOLUTION EMPIRE has released the official music video for their single "Under the Gun." The band is currently on tour supporting the "BROTHERS IN ARMS TOUR" w/ ILL NIÑO, DROWNING POOL and HED PE.

EVOLUTION EMPIRE started in Dallas, Texas, where frontman Chris Roberts and drummer Rob Youells were introduced to each other by their mutual manager, Dave Chavarri (Ill Niño, Terror Universal).

The outfit is rounded off by bringing in veteran bassist Sal Dominguez (Ill Niño, ex-Upon A Burning Body) and monster lead guitarist Joe Dragich (Terror Universal). The next piece of the puzzle was to begin writing for their debut release and choose a production team. The band landed producers Eddie Wohl (Anthrax, Fuel, Ill Niño) and Chavarri.

Keep an eye out for EVOLUTION EMPIRE as they are confirmed for major U.S. and International tours throughout 2022.

Watch the new music video here: