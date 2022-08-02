VIDEO: Erica Banks Drops Music Video for New Single 'Trick'

Continuing a red hot summer, Dallas rap star Erica Banks serves up a sizzling new music video for her latest single "Trick" via 1501 Certified Entertainment/Warner Records. It remains a standout from her 2022 mixtape, Diary of the Flow Queen.

The track's thick bassline wobbles between a head-nodding beat. She launches into a series of raw and racy rhymes before a hard-hitting hook. As if offering up an instruction manual to the hustle, she urges, "Give 'em a show."

The sexy and celebratory accompanying visual illuminates her uncontainable spirit and star-power on-screen, bringing the song to life with no shortage of seduction. The clip features show-stopping pole dance routines as vibrant as the song's bold bounce. It might just be her wildest and definitely most bodacious video yet!

Beyond posting up millions of streams, Diary of The Flow Queen garnered widespread critical acclaim upon arrival. UPROXX declared, "Erica Banks sets herself apart on the confident 'Diary of The Flow Queen'," and The Source raved, "The incendiary new mixtape is jam-packed with a showcase of her flow and records primed for the clubs."

REVOLT predicted, "Rising stars like Erica Banks will certainly be the ones who hold household names in the near future due to the work ethic and talent itself," and Attack The Culture summed it up succinctly as "a stack of anthems."

Since May, Banks has also hit the stage everywhere from New York to Atlanta, most recently Lollapalooza, energizing audiences with her electric stage presence and increasingly dense collection of certified bangers.

If fans wanted a show outside of concert venues, they could look no further than her freestyles, including Banks' appearance on Hot 97 with Funk Flex. On her own YouTube account, she unloaded her "FNF Freestyle." A loosie with proclamations of independence and plenty of quotable flexes, the track is a perfect appetizer for Diary of The Flow Queen.

Over the past few years, Banks' unique gifts as a rapper have earned her a rapid rise. In 2020, she made waves with "Buss It," an irresistible single that smartly flipped Nelly's 2002 classic, "Hot in Herre."

The song went viral powered in part by the #BussItChallenge, a TikTok dance trend that received over 2.7 billion views, and in the time since it was officially released, it has racked up over 248 million plays and peaked at #47 on the Billboard Hot 100. And now, with Diary of The Flow Queen out, Banks is poised to continue her climb to the top.

"Buss It" just proved to the world what Texas already knew: Erica Banks is a real rap spitter who knows an undeniable bop when she makes one. "I have a good ear for music," says the MC. "I know what's best for me."

She also knows what's best for cars and clubs: a relentless flow made sticky by her Dallas drawl, glued to an explosive mix of big bass and eerie melody. You could say she's been perfecting her style over three years of hotly tipped freestyles and mixtapes-Art of the Hustle, Pressure, and Cocky on Purpose represent 2019 alone-but Banks came out swinging from the start.

With "Buss It" hitting the Top 50 on Billboard Hot 100, she has the clout to underwrite her savage disses and tales of lust and luxury. That standout anthem from her booming self-titled 2020 mixtape took on a life of its own in 2021, soundtracking over 3.9 videos, and earning tacit cosigns from the likes of Nicki Minaj, Monica, Rico Nasty, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Banks calls the whole thing "outrageous," but she's been working toward this moment since she fell in love with poetry as a child. Banks released her debut single "Talk My s" in 2018, and her momentum has been growing ever since. And now that Erica's aligned with both 1501 Certified and Warner Records the turn-up is real. "I make turn-up music, so that's what we're going to do," says Banks. "We're going to continue to push it. What's better than that?"

Watch the new music video here: