VIDEO: Ed Sheeran Releases New Single 'Shivers'

Multiple GRAMMY-winning Ed Sheeran has released his new single, "Shivers," alongside the official music video, which sees Sheeran once again teaming up with acclaimed director Dave Meyers, who he previously collaborated with on the cinematic music video for "Bad Habits".

"Shivers" is the second official single to be released from Sheeran's highly anticipated new album '=', set for release on October 29 via Atlantic Records. Produced by Sheeran, Steve Mac and FRED, the hook-laden song, and its accompanying video, both harness the euphoria of what it feels like to fall in love, with the electric Dave Meyers-directed visual - co-starring AnnaSophia Robb - unfolding over several high-energy, metaphorical frames.

Sheeran will perform "Shivers" for the first time on national television at tonight's 2021 NFL Kickoff, ahead of the season opening game between the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys, airing live on NBC. (check local listings)

Announced last month, '=' - the fourth instalment in Sheeran's symbol album series - is the global superstar's most accomplished work yet; the evolution of an artist who continues to tread new ground. A body of tracks that were made over a four-year period following his seminal 'Ã·' (Divide) album era, thematically, '=' finds Ed taking stock of his life and the people in it as he explores the varying degrees of love ('The Joker And The Queen', 'First Times', '2step'), loss ('Visiting Hours'), resilience ('Can't Stop The Rain') and fatherhood ('Sandman', 'Leave Your Life'), while also processing his reality and career ('Tides').

Sonically, '=' encapsulates Ed's versatile musical palette, spanning signature, guitar-led tracks and world-class balladry to weightier, euphoric production moments, as first showcased on this summer's emphatic comeback song, 'Bad Habits'.

