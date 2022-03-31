VIDEO: Dove Cameron Releases 'Boyfriend' Music Video

Dove Cameron has released the music video for her latest single "Boyfriend."

The new music video was directed by Lauren Sick and also features Raymond Ejiofor, Stefano Gallelli, William Okajima and Austin Tyson.

Dove Cameron most recently starred Betsy in Apple TV+'s hit musical series Schmigadoon! She was also seen as Cher in the Off-Broadway production of Clueless: The Musical and in Netflix's Dumplin' with Jennifer Aniston.

She played the role of Mal in Disney's live-action film franchise Descendants. The film follows the teenage children of classic Disney villains. Dove originated the role of Mal, Maleficent's daughter, in 2015's Descendants. The 2017 sequel Descendants 2 drew the biggest cable numbers since the original and was the most-watched telecast among kid cable TV networks in total viewers (8.6 million).

Later this year, she lends her voice to Sony's animated feature Angry Birds 2, set for release in September 9. Dove also currently voices Spider-Gwen in the animated film Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors, which premiered simultaneously on Disney Channel and Disney XD. She returned as Spider-Gwen in Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts.

She is perhaps best known for playing the dual role as both title characters in Disney's Liv and Maddie for four seasons, for which she took home a 2018 Daytime Emmy.

She has appeared in Marvel's Agents of Shield on ABC, on NBC's Hairspray Live!, as Amber von Tussle, and in the film Barely Lethal. Cameron joined the main cast of the Apple TV+ musical series Schmigadoon! and will reprise her role as Mal for an animated special, Descendants: The Royal Wedding. She has also been cast in the upcoming CW series The Powerpuff Girls as Bubbles.

Watch the new music video here: