VIDEO: Dida Pelled Releases 'Melody' Music Video Featuring Singer/Songwriter Cassandra Jenkins

Tel Aviv born, Brooklyn-based artist Dida Pelled has released the music video for her new single "Melody." The video exclusively premiered in Wonderland Magazine. Directed by Jenna Reed, the video stars fellow New York singer/songwriter Cassandra Jenkins. Arriving just in time for Pride Month, Pelled and Jenkins take on the wilderness together with an overnight camping trip. "Melody" is the second single off of Pelled's upcoming album, Love Of The Tiger, which is set to release June 24th.

"Melody," which Pelled herself dubbed as the "make out song", drips down your spine with a jazz-infused, R&B sound, aglow with the thrill of a big love. She shares, "Jenna (director) and I were sitting at Cafe Gitane where we meet to scheme our projects. After a fun little bathtub shoot turned far too sexy, we decided to play off that vibe but take it to the woods in a granola lesbian/Portlandia direction."

On Love Of The Tiger, Pelled's upcoming album, she writes about obsession and salvation, fleeting love, smoke and mirrors, madness and more. The record will also feature "Skinny", a song where Pelled looks inward and explores the infamous act of losing yourself while trying to conform. The stunning "Sylvia (lost her sense of being a woman)," released in March, will also be featured on Love Of The Tiger. The album is the product of a jazz prodigy gone rogue. It is a love letter to the obscure, weaving across genres, twisting and turning with Pelled's ever-expanding range of musical abilities and interests.

Pelled will celebrate the upcoming release with a live show in Brooklyn on July 7th at the Sultan Room (Rooftop). She will be joined by fellow artists Katie Von Schleicher and Moon Mullins. Tickets are on sale now.

Pelled is widely regarded as the greatest jazz guitarist this side of the Mississippi. As her jazz star rose, she felt a pull toward classic American songwriting, shifting her direction and redefining her voice. As a child, Pelled sequestered herself from the world and resolved to master guitar. She quickly made a name for herself in the New York jazz scene, recording with Jazz masters like Roy Hargrove and Gregory Hutchinson and touring the world.

Watch the new music video here: