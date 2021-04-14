VIDEO: Demi Lovato Debuts Tiny Desk Concert

Global superstar Demi Lovato makes her NPR Tiny Desk (At Home) debut today with a three song set shot entirely in her own backyard. Demi kicked it off with her 2017 hit single "Tell Me You Love Me," followed by two songs from her new album Dancing With The Devil... The Art of Starting Over, "The Art of Starting Over" and "Dancing With The Devil."

Watch the Tiny Desk (At Home) concert below!

Global superstar Demi Lovato is a multi-platinum, GRAMMY-nominated singer, actress, producer, and best-selling author with one of the biggest social media followings of 108+ million. Her 2008 debut album, Don't Forget, was followed with sold-out world tours and five hit records, including 2017's Tell Me You Love Me, featuring the viral hit "Sorry Not Sorry". Other hit singles include "Cool for the Summer" and "Heart Attack," among others.

In 2020 she made her return to the stage with the debut of powerhouse ballad "Anyone" at the GRAMMY Awards and appeared at Super Bowl LIV where she performed the National Anthem, followed by the recent release of her singles the empowering "I Love Me," "I'm Ready" with Sam Smith where the two declare that they are ready to be loved, the politically charged "Commander in Chief, and "What Other People Say" with Sam Fischer. In addition, Lovato kicked off 2021 with a performance in the Presidential Inauguration Committee's "Celebrating America" special following President Biden's inauguration.

Alongside her music, Demi has also maintained an acting career, and recently appeared in the final season of NBC's Will & Grace and the recent Netflix feature film Eurovision opposite Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams and Pierce Brosnan. Lovato has been honored with numerous awards, including an MTV Video Music Award, five People's Choice Awards, an ALMA Award, a Latin American Music Award, a GLAAD Vanguard Award for LGBTQ activism, and most recently a VMA nomination for "I Love Me" in the "Video for Good" category.

She has received two GRAMMY Award nominations, four Billboard Music Award nominations and three Brit Award nominations. Lovato is a passionate global advocate for mental health, named by Global Citizen as the organization's official ambassador in 2017. She was also honored by the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA, with the Artistic Award for Courage, and is a New York Times best-selling author. Most recently, Lovato premiered her powerful four-part documentary series from YouTube Originals and director Michael D. Ratner entitled Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil as SxSW, where it opened the 2021 festival.