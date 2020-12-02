VIDEO: Declan McKenna Releases 'Rapture' Music Video

Today, Declan McKenna unveils the video for "Rapture," off his recently released and critically acclaimed second album, Zeros. The video, directed by Jocelyn Anquitil, sees Declan convening with the devil, amongst others, in a quintessentially British cul-de-sac.

Watch the video below.



Declan McKenna said of the track:

"Rapture - though it seems to touch on the current state of the world - was born early last year, and reflects some of my thoughts on the end of the world and the threats that humanity will face in the future, and on common fears for the future. The problem we face now seems to be that for each common fear there is a contrasting view that at least appears to have wide support, I guess my worry now is how such huge numbers of people can move forward without unity under immediate threat. The new music video isn't the most serious in concept, for a song based around the end of the world in times so hard for not just myself but all those involved in making it, we had to seek some joy and humour... and we had to shoot outside in the cold."



Declan will return to the live arena for a full tour of the UK and Europe in the Spring of 2021. Remaining tickets are on sale now, including two nights at London's Brixton Academy. Buy tickets at www.declanmckenna.net

