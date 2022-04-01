VIDEO: Dashboard Confessional Perform on COLBERT

Dashboard Confessional appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's #playathome series earlier today. The band performed "Here's To Moving On" from their new album, All The Truth That I Can Tell, available now via Hidden Note Records/AWAL.

The first all-new Dashboard Confessional LP in four years, All The Truth That I Can Tell is available in a variety of formats, including digital, CD, cassette, standard black vinyl, and a number of limited-edition vinyl runs on offer exclusively via such retailers as Urban Outfitters, Walmart, Bandbox, and independent record stores.

Dashboard Confessional just completed a triumphant co-headlining tour with Jimmy Eat World and are about to embark on more tour dates throughout the spring and summer including an appearance at Chicago, IL's Lollapalooza on July 30. They will also be among the top artists performing at the sold-out When We Were Young Festival, slated for October 22, 23, and 29 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, NV.

For more information, or to sign up for the festival's waitlist, please see here. The band is also set to headline Vagrant 25, a cross-country concert event celebrating the label's 25th anniversary, set for May 28 at Irvine, CA's FivePoint Amphitheatre and June 11 at Worcester, MA's Palladium Outdoors.

November will then see Dashboard Confessional topping the bill on Emo's Not Dead, a four-day cruise presented by Sixthman sailing November 8-12 from Los Angeles, California to Ensenada, Mexico. Additional dates will be announced. For updates, please visit here.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

MAY

28 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre †

JUNE11 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Outdoors †18 - Kansas City, MO - Boulevardia #

JULY30 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza #

OCTOBER

22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young #

23 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young #

29 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young #

NOVEMBER8-12 - Los Angeles, CA/Ensenada, MX - Emo's Not Dead Cruise

# FESTIVAL APPEARANCE† VAGRANT 25