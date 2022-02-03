VIDEO: D.R.U.G.S Releases New 'DESTINY' Music Video

Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows (D.R.U.G.S) have released a new single and music video for "DESTINY."

It is their first release since 2011's acclaimed self-titled debut album. Craig Owens is once again at the project's helm and has orchestrated a band that is sure not just to catch your attention but also keep it.

"DESTINY" is a hard-hitting track that expertly blends the nostalgic alternative rock sound with enough modernity that's sure to appeal to many different listeners.

D.R.U.G.S are set to co-headline The Velocity Records Tour 2022 presented by Revolver Magazine with Scary Kids Scaring Kids with support from Secrets, Dead American and Glasslands. The tour will kick off in Ft. Wayne, Indiana starting on February 16.

Tickets are on sale now at https://destroyrebuild.shop/ with VIP packages available that include meet and greet, Q+A with the band, exclusive laminate and screen printed poster, and early access to merch. Check out VIP options here.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

2.16.22 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's

2.17.22 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrews

2.18.22 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

2.19.22 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam

2.21.22 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

2.22.22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

2.24.22 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

2.25.22 - Portland, OR - Dantes

2.26.22 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

2.27.22 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

2.28.22 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

3.2.22 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

3.4.22 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

3.5.22 - Dallas, TX - Trees

3.6.22 - Houston, TX - White Oak

3.8.22 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

3.9.22 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectables

3.11.22 - Orlando, FL - Beacham

3.12.22 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly

3.13.22 - Atlanta, MA - Masquerade

3.15.22 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

3.16.22 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

3.18.22 - Brooklyn, NY - The Brooklyn Monarch

3.19.22 - Philadelphia, PA -Brooklyn Bowl

3.20.22 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium