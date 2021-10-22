VIDEO: Common Performs 'Imagine' & 'When We Move' for Vevo Ctrl

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces Common as the next artist in their Ctrl. series with performances of "Imagine" and "When We Move," premiering today.

Vevo's Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today's music scene - both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo's Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. Common's performances follow sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and more.

Common is the modern renaissance man - a GRAMMY, Emmy and Oscar-winning artist, activist, actor, and two time New York Times Bestselling author. He's one of the most highly influential figures in rap music, keeping the sophisticated lyrical technique and flowing syncopations of jazz-rap alive as commercial trends have threatened to obliterate the style's advancements. The Chicago MC's outward-looking, nimbly performed rhymes and political consciousness haven't always fit the fashions of rap trends, but his albums have consistently hit the Top Ten of the R&B/hip-hop chart and been praised by critics.

"Imagine" and "When We Move," are both tracks from the album A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2. Common explained that the album was meant to emulate what a higher day would sound and really feel like. We have been within the midst of some robust political and socially difficult occasions.

There was nonetheless harm, anger, and ache lingering, so I used to ponder, 'What is the next step on this revolution?' I thought of what being nonetheless in these occasions had introduced me and that was a peace past understanding, a higher love for self, a better reference to God, and extra appreciation for my household, buddies and the easy issues in life.

Watch the performances here: