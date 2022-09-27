Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Chat Pile Premieres Music Video for 'The Mask'

See Chat Pile play select shows in October.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 27, 2022  

Oklahoma City's Chat Pile released their debut LP for The Flenser, God's Country, at the end of July and the band is continuing their forward momentum with the release of a curious new music video for album single "The Mask."

The video premieres today via Revolver Magazine alongside a Q&A with bass player Stin where he waxes rhapsodic about his not-so-secret love of nu metal. Additionally, Chat Pile will be making rare appearances along the east coast later this month, closing out October with a hometown show and an appearance at No Coast festival - check out tour dates listed below.

In just a couple of years, Chat Pile have made nothing short of a profound impression on the underground music discourse. Formed in the spring of 2019 by Raygun Busch (vocals), Luther Manhole (Guitar), Stin (Bass), and Captain Ron (Drums), the noise-rock quartet would release two EPs that same year, titled This Dungeon Earth and Remove Your Skin Please.

Spurred on by both a hearty run of live performances and a swiftly growing online fanbase, Chat Pile became a staple name among its genre contemporaries thanks to its hellish synthesis of noise rock, sludge, industrial, and mid 90's nu-metal. In 2020, the band would sign with San Francisco underground music label, The Flenser, to put out their critically acclaimed debut full-length, God's Country.

Watch the new music video here:

Chat Pile, live

October 21 Brooklyn, NY @ St. Vitus %

October 22 Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Karl Hall ^

October 23 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts ^

October 24 Brooklyn, NY @ St. Vitus %

October 27 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street *

October 30 Denton, TX @ No Coast Festival

% w/ Scarcity

* w/ KEN Mode

^ w/ Planning for Burial

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Havanna Winter Releases 'Heaven To Me' VideoVIDEO: Havanna Winter Releases 'Heaven To Me' Video
September 26, 2022

The track was released earlier this summer, while garnering heavy rotation in SiriusXM's Hits1 and generating over 400,000 streams on TikTok alone. 'Heaven To Me' was co-written by Winter, Maya K. (Bebe Rexha, Anitta, J Balvin) and Grammy award-winning Mark Nilan Jr. (B.O.B., Trey Songz, Migos, Lady Gaga). Watch the new music video now!
PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: THE ULTIMATE CHILLS COLLECTION Sets October Blu-ray ReleasePARANORMAL ACTIVITY: THE ULTIMATE CHILLS COLLECTION Sets October Blu-ray Release
September 26, 2022

PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: THE ULTIMATE CHILLS COLLECTION includes 9 Blu-ray discs, including the out-of-print 3D Blu-ray of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: THE GHOST DIMENSION, digital codes for each film, and an exclusive “home security sticker”—all housed in deluxe packaging containing reversible artwork for each title.
Live Nation Urban & Slutty Vegan's Pinky Cole Announce 'Pinky Cole Experience Tour'Live Nation Urban & Slutty Vegan's Pinky Cole Announce 'Pinky Cole Experience Tour'
September 26, 2022

Pinky Cole who is one of the world’s most prominent and outspoken celebrities in food and philanthropy as Founder, CEO, and Visionary behind Slutty Vegan, Bar Vegan, and The Pinky Cole Foundation announced the launch of the star-studded “Pinky Cole Experience Tour” to celebrate the release of her game changing all vegan recipe book.
VIDEO: Haru Nemuri Shares Live Performances From Ura-SabakiVIDEO: Haru Nemuri Shares Live Performances From Ura-Sabaki
September 26, 2022

Haru Nemuri has released two live performance videos filmed at the Ura-Sabaku Desert in Izu Oshima. Fans can now watch the performance videos for the songs “Never Let You Go” and the title track “Shunka Ryougen” now on YouTube. The videos have been released as Haru gears up for her upcoming North American tour.
Eszter Balint Releasing New Album Based on Her Anti-Musical Co-Written With StewEszter Balint Releasing New Album Based on Her Anti-Musical Co-Written With Stew
September 26, 2022

Singer / songwriter / violinist / actress extraordinaire Eszter Balint is releasing her long-overdue fourth album, I HATE MEMORY! The album was recorded by Andy Taub at Brooklyn Recording with additional recording by Kato Hideki and Bryce Goggin at Trout Recording, produced by Balint and Hideki.