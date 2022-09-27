VIDEO: Chat Pile Premieres Music Video for 'The Mask'
See Chat Pile play select shows in October.
Oklahoma City's Chat Pile released their debut LP for The Flenser, God's Country, at the end of July and the band is continuing their forward momentum with the release of a curious new music video for album single "The Mask."
The video premieres today via Revolver Magazine alongside a Q&A with bass player Stin where he waxes rhapsodic about his not-so-secret love of nu metal. Additionally, Chat Pile will be making rare appearances along the east coast later this month, closing out October with a hometown show and an appearance at No Coast festival - check out tour dates listed below.
In just a couple of years, Chat Pile have made nothing short of a profound impression on the underground music discourse. Formed in the spring of 2019 by Raygun Busch (vocals), Luther Manhole (Guitar), Stin (Bass), and Captain Ron (Drums), the noise-rock quartet would release two EPs that same year, titled This Dungeon Earth and Remove Your Skin Please.
Spurred on by both a hearty run of live performances and a swiftly growing online fanbase, Chat Pile became a staple name among its genre contemporaries thanks to its hellish synthesis of noise rock, sludge, industrial, and mid 90's nu-metal. In 2020, the band would sign with San Francisco underground music label, The Flenser, to put out their critically acclaimed debut full-length, God's Country.
Watch the new music video here:
Chat Pile, live
October 21 Brooklyn, NY @ St. Vitus %
October 22 Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Karl Hall ^
October 23 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts ^
October 24 Brooklyn, NY @ St. Vitus %
October 27 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street *
October 30 Denton, TX @ No Coast Festival
% w/ Scarcity
* w/ KEN Mode
^ w/ Planning for Burial