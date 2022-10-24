VIDEO: Chance the Rapper Joins Jennifer Hudson on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.
Grammy Award-winner Chance The Rapper makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Monday, October 24.
The two Chicago natives bond over their shared hometown, and Chance recalls rooting for Jennifer on "American Idol" in 2004. The "Star Line Gallery" rapper tells Jennifer he started out as a dancer and reveals he used to impersonate Michael Jackson at talent shows when he was a kid.
Then, Chance chats about his daughters and how they don't think anyone other than him is famous. Plus, Jennifer and Chance talk about Rap Snacks, and the host comes up with her own concoction she's been experimenting with for him to try!
This week continues with "The Neighborhood" star Cedric the Entertainer, Jennifer's former "Respect" co-star Marlon Wayans, followed by Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne, and "Property Brothers" Drew and Jonathan Scott.
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit here.
Chance the Rapper Impersonated Michael Jackson at His Kindergarten Graduation:
Chance the Rapper's Kids Don't Think Anyone Else Is Famous:
Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.
From This Author - Michael Major
October 24, 2022
From “House of Dragons” to “Stranger Things” and “The Kardashians” to “The Bachelorette,” or from “The Bear” to “Real Housewives” and Nancy Sinatra to Freddie Mercury and more, the show is a nonstop, laugh-ridden hour with tricks and treats along the way. Plus, actor and funny man Kal Penn will join Kelly and Ryan live on the show.
Mother Mother Release Live EP During Sold-Out Tour
October 24, 2022
Alt-rock Canadian stars Mother Mother are celebrating their fans, as well as their massive European summer tour in support of Imagine Dragons where they played to one million people, with the release of Live from Santiago de Compostela; a six track EP which sees the band in top form, performing some of their biggest hits to stadium-sized crowds.
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Sees Biggest HBO Finale Audience Since Series Finale Of GAME OF THRONES
October 24, 2022
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON concluded its first season with 9.3 million viewers Sunday night across all platforms, based on a combination of Nielsen and first party data, despite heavy hitting competition from Sunday Night Football and the final game of the Major League Baseball ALCS between the NY Yankees and Houston Astros.
Taylor Swift to Release CINDERELLA-Inspired 'Bejeweled' Music Video Tonight
October 24, 2022
The track is off her recent album 'Midnights,' which was released on Friday, October 21. Swift also premiered the 'Anti-Hero' music video on Friday. Swift shared a first look at her costume for the upcoming Cinderella-inspired music video. Check out the first look photo from the upcoming music video now!
George Birge Set to Make Grand Ole Opry Debut in November
October 24, 2022
“Mind On You,” from George’s self-titled debut EP, has already accumulated over 7 million streams, but almost wasn’t even recorded by George. Co-written by George along with Jaron Boyer, Michael Tyler and Colt Ford and produced by Ash Bowers, “Mind On You” was originally on hold by Jason Aldean but he decided to release it himself.