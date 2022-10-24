VIDEO: Chance the Rapper Joins Jennifer Hudson on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Grammy Award-winner Chance The Rapper makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Monday, October 24.

The two Chicago natives bond over their shared hometown, and Chance recalls rooting for Jennifer on "American Idol" in 2004. The "Star Line Gallery" rapper tells Jennifer he started out as a dancer and reveals he used to impersonate Michael Jackson at talent shows when he was a kid.

Then, Chance chats about his daughters and how they don't think anyone other than him is famous. Plus, Jennifer and Chance talk about Rap Snacks, and the host comes up with her own concoction she's been experimenting with for him to try!

This week continues with "The Neighborhood" star Cedric the Entertainer, Jennifer's former "Respect" co-star Marlon Wayans, followed by Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne, and "Property Brothers" Drew and Jonathan Scott.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit here.

Chance the Rapper Impersonated Michael Jackson at His Kindergarten Graduation:

Chance the Rapper's Kids Don't Think Anyone Else Is Famous:

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.