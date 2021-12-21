VIDEO: Carrie Underwood Performs 'Silent Night' at the Grand Ole Opry

Carrie Underwood gave a special performance of "Silent Night" on "Opry Live: USO Holiday Special" on Circle Network, which partnered with the USO for a night of festive celebration on December 18.

Following the sold-out debut of her first residency, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, seven-time GRAMMY Award winner Carrie Underwood continues to celebrate the holidays with additional broadcast appearances on behalf of My Gift (Special Edition).

The album, featuring three new tracks, was released September 24, debuting #1 on Billboard's Holiday Albums chart. Underwood's first Christmas album, My Gift, was initially released September 2020, and has been certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America® (RIAA). To date, there have been over 300 million global streams for My Gift and My Gift (Special Edition) combined.

She also headlines "Woolworths Carols in the Domain," which will be broadcast December 23 on Australia's Channel 7 and 7plus. She will also be seen in a special Christmas Eve performance airing December 24 on NBC's TODAY.

Additionally, in November, Underwood gave two stellar performances with Jason Aldean of the duo's #1 smash hit duet, "If I Didn't Love You," on the 55th CMA Awards and the 2021 American Music Awards, both of which aired on ABC in November. Additionally, she won her 16th and 17th AMAs, marking her eighth win for Favorite Female Country Artist and her first for Favorite Inspirational Artist, elevating her to tie Garth Brooks and Justin Bieber as the sixth top AMA winners of all time. She is nominated for two GRAMMY® Awards - her album of beloved gospel hymns, My Savior, has been nominated for Best Roots Gospel Album, and she and Aldean are nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "If I Didn't Love You."

Produced and arranged by Greg Wells, My Gift is a combination of beloved traditional songs celebrating the spiritual nature of Christmas and several originals, including her collaboration with John Legend, "Hallelujah." My Gift (Special Edition) features three additional tracks: "Favorite Time Of Year" and "All Is Well," both produced by Greg Wells, and "Let There Be Peace/Something In The Water (LIVE From HBO Max's MY GIFT: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood)."

Watch the performance here: