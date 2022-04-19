VIDEO: Camila Cabello Joins James Corden for Carpool Karaoke

Camila Cabello appeared on Carpool Karaoke during last night's episode of THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN, airing on Monday, April 18 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. The episode is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

James Corden asks his pal Camila Cabello to help him carpool through the LA traffic and the two sing her big hits from "Havana" to "Don't Go Yet" to "Bam Bam."

And James asks Camila about both the journey her parents took to create a new life in America for their daughter. And before James hooks Camila up to a lie detector test, she admits her love for Harry Styles is what inspired her to audition for "The X Factor."

Corden and Cabello recently appeared in Prime Video's new musical film adaption of Cinderella, with Cabello leading the film in the title role. She recently released her third studio album, "Familia."

Watch the Carpool Karaoke segment: