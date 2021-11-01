VIDEO: CARRiNGTON MacDUFFiE Releases 'I Saw You Be A Man'

Indie singer-songwriter CARRiNGTON MacDUFFiE showcases her playful yet edgy energy with the release of her music video for "I Saw You Be A Man."

Always delivering an unforgettable performance, MacDUFFiE showcases the endless boundaries in a relationship, including the chemical attraction that comes alive when a situation is taken charge of like never before. This feeling truly comes alive with MacDUFFiE's artistic ability and is provoked even more by the video's gritty style. MacDUFFiE's spirited personality shines through the distinctive video with her unique blend of roots, pop, and rock present in both the lyrics and instrumentation.

MacDuFFiE continues to prove her special ability to draw viewers in by translating her own personal experiences through dreamy and dynamic visuals. Always meeting the needs of her fans, MacDuFFiE creates music for all to enjoy.

Her most recent album, Sweet Little Mystery, includes the perfect combination of mystical yet bold tunes. MacDUFFiE is excited to bring her intriguing persona back to the stage to share her creativity and imagination that is present in each song she writes. Fans will not want to miss her one-of-a-kind spirit visible in the "I Saw You Be A Man" music video!

Watch the new music video here: