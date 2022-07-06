VIDEO: CAAMP Performs on CBS SATURDAY MORNING

On June 24th, Caamp released their new album, Lavender Days via Mom+Pop. The album quickly sprung to the top of the Billboard charts with opening positions in the Top 10 on 4 different charts, including Americana, Alternative, Vinyl and Indie and Top 20 positions on 7 charts total.

Caamp holds the overall position of #83 on the Billboard Top 200. The band also hit #7 on Spotify's U.S. Album Debut Chart. Caamp's single "Believe," reached #1 on both the AAA chart, and the Americana chart, where they've held the position for the last 5 weeks. Lavender Days also enters the Americana Albums Chart at #4 this week as the most added album.

This is Caamp's first #1 at Americana and third #1 at AAA, with previous singles "Peach Fuzz" and "Officer of Love" both hitting the mark, and their fourth Top 10 including "By and By".

Caamp kicked off their headlining tour last night in San Diego, taking them to bigger-than-ever venues for the band, including their first arena headline show at Nationwide Arena in their hometown of Columbus, Ohio on October 21st.

They'll play the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles tonight. All tour dates listed below. Support acts include The Heartless Bastards, Futurebirds, Houndmouth, Trampled by Turtles, Jade Bird, Parker Louis, Bahamas, Speaking Suns and Cous.

Lavender Days was produced by Caamp and Beatriz Artola. Initial recording took place at Sylvan Esso's studio just outside of Durham, NC beginning in February of 2021, where together Caamp workshopped the songs and began principal tracking, bringing in friends like Nathaniel Rateliff and Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield to contribute vocals.

When it was time to finish the record, the boys headed home to Columbus, OH to wrap it up, with help from Artola, the way they always have, in their humble home studio - just them and their instruments, in their hometown.

On July 2nd, Caamp made their second appearance on CBS Saturday Morning performing songs from their new album. Watch here:

TOUR DATES

*w/Cut Worms

=w/ Jade Bird

#w/ The Heartless Bastards

^w/ Houndmouth

+ w/ Futurebirds

& w/ Futurebirds, Cous

~ w/Bahamas

% w/Speaking Suns

July 6 - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA#

July 8 - Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA#

July 9 - The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley - Berkeley, CA^

July 13 - Britt Pavilion - Jacksonville, OR#

July 14 - Edgefield - Troutdale, OR#

July 18 - Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver, BC# SOLD OUT

July 20 - Marymoor Park Concerts - Redmond, WA#

July 22 - KettleHouse Amphiteatre - Bonner, MT+ SOLD OUT

July 23 - KettleHouse Amphiteatre - Bonner, MT+ SOLD OUT

July 26 - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden - Boise, ID+ SOLD OUT

July 27 - Red Butte Garden - Salt Lake City, UT+ SOLD OUT

July 29 - Dillon Amphitheater - Dillon, CO+ SOLD OUT

August 19 - Alaska State Fair at Conoco Phillips Borealis Theatre - Palmer, AK

August 25 - The Green at Shelburne Museum - Burlington, VT ~

August 26 - Thompson's Point - Portland, ME~

August 28 - Beach Road Weekend Festival - Martha's Vineyard, MA

September 3 - Wrigley Field - Chicago, IL*

September 18 - Bourbon & Beyond - Louisville, KY

September 21 - Summerstage, Central Park - New York, NY % *

September 24 - Sound on Sound - Bridgeport, CT

September 25 - Leader Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA%

October 3 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO& SOLD OUT

October 4 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO& SOLD OUT

October 21 - Nationwide Arena - Columbus, OH w/ Trampled by Turtles & Parker Louis

November 11 - Zenner - Berlin, Germany

November 13 - Het Sieraad - Amsterdam, Netherlands

November 14 - Doornroosje - Nijmegen, Netherlands

November 15 - CBE - Cologne, Germany

November 17 - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire - London, UK

November 19 - Academy 2 - Manchester, UK

November 21 - Button Factory - Dublin, Ireland