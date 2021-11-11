VIDEO: Brynn Elliot Shares New 'Breathe' Music Video

Singer-songwriter Brynn Elliott has announced today's release of her touching new single, "Breathe." Co-written by Elliott and Pink Sweat$, who also produced the track, "Breathe" is available now at all DSPs and steaming service.

Along with a sentimental official music video, directed by Austin Starrett Winchell (Hayley Kiyoko, Marshmello & Roddy Ricch) with creative direction by Lauren Dunn (Megan Thee Stallion, Ingrid Andress), which premieres today at YouTube.

"Breathe" follows the recent release of Elliott's new EP, CAN I BE REAL?. The EP is highlighted by "Tell Me I'm Pretty," co-written with songwriter Michelle Buzz (Katy Perry, Kylie Minogue), which ascended to the top 25 at Hot Ac radio outlets nationwide. The EP also includes a stellar series of singles including "Without You," "Letter To A Girl," and "Can I Be Real."

Recorded in Los Angeles and produced in large part by songwriting/production duo The Monarch (Kelly Clarkson, Nicki Minaj), the EP sees Elliott expanding on the thoughtful yet emotionally potent lyricism of her breakthrough 2018 debut, TIME OF OUR LIVES, infusing her vibrant alt-pop with undeniable warmth, unaffected charm, and a uniquely contemplative focus on identity, self-image, and finding one's place in the world. TIME OF OUR LIVES proved a breakthrough debut for the Atlanta-born, Los Angeles-based Elliott upon its 2018 release, highlighted by the top 15 Hot AC smash, "Might Not Like Me" - which has earned over 43M global streams thus far.

Elliott - who studied philosophy at Harvard but spent most of her weekends and summers on stage, playing over 200 shows both on her own and as special guest to such artists as Brandi Carlile, Grace Potter, and Alanis Morissette, Why Don't We, AJ Mithchell, and James Arthur - has upcoming shows that include a headline performance at her adopted hometown of Los Angeles' Peppermint Club, set for Saturday, November 13th. Additional dates will be announced soon.

Watch the new music video here: