VIDEO: Brother Ali Shares New Music Video for 'Greatest That Never Lived'

Yesterday, Brother Ali surprised fans by recognizing the anniversary of his latest release-last year's Evidence-produced Secrets & Escapes-with a brand new music video for standout track "Greatest That Never Lived", the project's first music video since its 2019 release.

The striking visual, directed by Jason Goldwatch, employs a sharp contrast and skittering glitches, complementing the track's lo-fi production while embodying the anxieties and discomforts we've collectively experienced since the album was first introduced. In the video, Brother Ali sports a Goldwatch-designed sweatshirt that reads the word "LIFE" upside down-a poignant and timely creation they've made available as part of the limited "Greatest That Never Lived" merch drop featuring two new and exclusive Brother Ali x Goldwatch designs.

Watch the visual below!

The Secrets & Escapes album is a compendium of the time Brother Ali spent in California with Evidence, recording in a Venice garage with no regard for pleasing the internet or competing with the music industry. Evidence chopped up records on old-school samplers and ran them through a compressor so they couldn't be re-arranged or mixed. Brother Ali sat with the mic and spit rhymes as they came to him, without writing or organizing them into songs. Ev smoked a lot of weed, Ali prayed extensively, and their influences on each other can be heard in the resulting recordings. Any time they made something that reminded them of what they've become known for, they threw it away and started something new. Talib Kweli, Pharoahe Monch and CS Armstrong all offered contributions to the project, too.

Secrets & Escapes was the result of two friends making rap music for no other reason than because it's what they love to do.

