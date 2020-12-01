VIDEO: Bodies of Water Release 'I Knew Your Brother' Video

Today Bodies of Water are sharing their new "I Knew Your Brother" video. The music video features an unlikely combo; a dancing ostrich & firework explosions. Under The Radar has the premiere. Is This What It's Like is due out on February 12, 2021 via Thousand Tongues.

Watch the video below!



Under The Radar had some things to say about the track: "'I Knew Your Brother,' immediately bursts into movement with a drum hit and a scrambling piano part. The busy keys run all over the song, giving it a colorful feel, bolstered by the lively drumming and airy vocal harmonies. It is a fantastically upbeat piece of indie rock but has a singular sound and distinctive flair that is all its own. With their latest single Bodies of Water continue to show themselves to be masters of catchy and idiosyncratic melody."

Right after the last Bodies of Water record, half of the group that made it suddenly became a diaspora; they left for Seattle, Iowa City, and (for reasons still unknown) Henderson, Nevada. Meredith and David remained, and when the time came to record new songs, they asked some old friends to help. Kyle Gladden, who had retired years ago after helping found Bodies of Water, came to his senses and rejoined the group. Alice Lin didn't so much join up, as double down on the work she'd already been doing with us off and on for years. And the four of us got going.

It took a while to make this record, mainly because we were waylaid time and again by everything; surprise deaths, children with disease, hospital panic, all of it. Nobody really knows which happenings are good or bad, and it's not for us to decide. All I can say is that we've traveled some grey spaces! Is this music a stab at shining a light into some of them? Probably. It may not be the truest way to do that, but how else could we? We already know how to write and record songs, and if you want to build, you use the tools at hand, right?

So that's how it's been, wading through the world without being able to see the bottom. Of course, that's how it is for everyone, but we've never been more aware of how little control we have over the way of things, or more engaged minute by minute in the reality of living; grinding tedium, interrupted by moments of the sublime or the terrible.

