VIDEO: Bob Moses Premiere New Single 'Hanging On' Live in Hollywood

Today, Bob Moses share a live performance video of their track "Hanging On." Filmed in Hollywood, "Hanging On" is the fourth single released from the GRAMMY® Award-winning duo's new album The Silence in Between, out now via Astralwerks/Domino Recordings Co.

"Hanging On" perfectly reflects the album's duality of darkness and light, abounding in luminous melodies and effervescent rhythms even as Bob Moses (comprised of Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance) speak to a certain weariness at the world around them (e.g., "If everybody's ruthless, I don't know where we go"). "When there's so much negativity and uncertainty you've got to find a way to push through, because otherwise everything crumbles into nihilism," says Vallance. "That song came from asking ourselves, 'Who do we put our faith in now?', and then realizing that we had faith in each other and in our band. That's what helped us to hang on."

Last week Bob Moses released their inaugural Spotify Singles recordings which include a re-work of their original song "Back to You" as well as a cover of INXS' "Need You Tonight."

Recorded in Los Angeles, Side A is a slower, stripped-down take on the unabashedly poppy original "Back to You." The new recording highlights Bob Moses' ability to express feelings of longing and melancholy in a light, danceable track. Side B is a cover of INXS' hit "Need You Tonight," which brings an electronic flare to the classic funk-rock song.

Bob Moses' first full-length since signing to Astralwerks in a unique global partnership with Domino Recording Co., The Silence in Between is the latest body of work in a dynamic catalog that also includes their acclaimed debut album Days Gone By - a 2015 release featuring such standouts as "Tearing Me Up," a Top 15 US Alternative radio hit nominated for two GRAMMY® Awards, with a remix from RAC winning in the category of Best Remix Recording (Non-Classical).

Their recent single "Love Brand New" is already a Top 5 hit on the Alternative Airplay chart, and finds Bob Moses tapping into their deep-rooted love for '90s alt-rock and left-of-center dance music. Billboard says: "the Nine-Inch Nails influenced single is a dark, brooding slow build that pulsates with moody lust, growls power riffs and shows off a heavier sound for the duo." Bob Moses are currently on a 25-date North American headlining tour, which will continue through May 21 in Vancouver with stops at such iconic venues as The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and The Warfield in San Francisco.

Watch the performance here: