VIDEO: Björk Unveils New Video For 'Sorrowful Soil'

The track is taken from her new album, fossora, out now via One Little Independent Records.

Dec. 02, 2022  

Björk has shared her music video for 'Sorrowful Soil'. Directed by Viðar Logi, it sees her singing at the recently erupted Icelandic volcano Fagradalsfjall on the Reykjanes peninsula. Dormant for six thousand years before 2021, the landscape's torrid visuals make for an epic backdrop. Watch/share the video here.

Björk is a multidisciplinary artist who, time and again, innovates across music, art, fashion and technology. From writing, arranging and producing an expansive music catalogue to her collaborations with scientists, app developers, writers, inventors, musicians and instrument makers, Björk continues to inspire and experiment, redefining the boundaries of what it means to be a musician.

Watch the new music video here:

Live dates - Tickets

March 3rd - Perth Festival, Langley Park, Perth, Australia - Cornucopia Live

March 6th - Perth Festival, Langley Park, Perth, Australia - Cornucopia Live

March 9th - Perth Festival, Langley Park, Perth, Australia - Cornucopia Live

March 12th - Perth Festival, Langley Park, Perth, Australia - Cornucopia Live

March 20th - Tokyo Garden Theatre, Tokyo, Japan - Orchestral Show

March 25th - Kobe World Memorial Hall, Kobe, Japan - Orchestral Show

March 28th - Tokyo Garden Theatre, Tokyo, Japan - Cornucopia Show

March 31st - Tokyo Garden Theatre, Tokyo, Japan - Cornucopia Show



