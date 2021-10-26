VIDEO: Billy Strings Performs 'Red Daisy' on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer and musician Billy Strings returned to "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" last night to perform his new song, "Red Daisy."

The performance adds to a landmark year for Strings, who also made his debut on PBS' "Austin City Limits" this past weekend as part of the legendary program's 47th season.

Both performances featured songs from Strings' acclaimed new album, Renewal, which was released last month via Rounder Records. Produced by Jonathan Wilson (Conor Oberst, Roger Waters, Father John Misty) and recorded at Nashville's Sound Emporium Studios, Renewal solidifies Strings' position as a singular artist-one who honors the history of the music that inspires him, while continually pushing it forward. With the record's sixteen tracks, Strings shares a more personal and honest perspective through his songwriting, while incorporating his wide range of influences with elements of bluegrass, classic rock, metal, psychedelic music and more.

In addition to Strings (vocals, guitar, mandolin, piano, synth, guitjo) and Wilson (celesta, percussion, harpsicord), the record features Strings' band-Billy Failing (banjo, piano, background vocals), Royal Masat (bass, background vocals) and Jarrod Walker (mandolin, guitar, background vocals)-as well as special guest musicians Spencer Cullum (pedal steel), John Mailander (violin) and Grant Millikem (synth).

Raised in Michigan and now based in Nashville, Strings is known as one of music's most compelling artists. Since his 2017 debut, he has been awarded Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards, named Entertainer of the Year and Guitar Player of the Year at the 2021 International Bluegrass Music Awards and has performed on PBS' "Bluegrass Underground." A respected figure across all genres, Strings has also recently collaborated with a wide variety of artists including Bill Kreutzmann, Luke Combs, Del McCoury, Fences, RMR and many more.

Watch the performance here: