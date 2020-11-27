VIDEO: Benny The Butcher Releases 'Famous'

The Butcher Coming! There is no disputing that Benny The Butcher has arrived. With Burden Of Proof, an album that aligned the best rapper alive with the hottest producer (Hit-Boy) of 2020, Benny put a bow on his and Griselda's genre-shifting year.

Mastered by Guru, Burden of Proof is The Butcher's official level up; it's still gritty and vintage, but coupled with the melodic and anthemic production of Hit-Boy, Benny's Pyrex vision raps have never sounded more festival-ready.

Universally hailed by critics and fans alike, Benny's masterpiece is sure to be a mainstay on year-end best of lists.

Benny The Butcher's Burden Of Proof is now available and features appearances from Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Rick Ross, Freddie Gibbs, Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, Queen Najia and Dom Kennedy. Burden Of Proof is executive-produced by Benny The Butcher, Hit-Boy and Westside Gunn.

Watch Benny The Butcher's "Famous" Video:

You can now purchase and stream Benny The Butcher's Burden Of Proof at your preferred DSP: https://music.empi.re/burdenofproof

