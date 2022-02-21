VIDEO: Bella Calypso Releases 'Haunted' Music Video

London-based pop artist Bella Calypso used lockdown to get creative. She teamed up with her filmmaker cousin and fashion designer friend to create the ethereal video and artwork for her brand new single, 'Haunted', which is available to watch now on YouTube.

'Haunted' is a breakup song with a twist, with Calypso singing as a character in a position of power, fantasizing or even knowing that their ex is regretting the split and haunted by their memory. Calypso wrote and recorded the track in one session at the studio of her friend and collaborator PaPa Shiraz. "Everything just clicked," she smiles when recalling the process. "We were really enjoying ourselves and feeling the energy of the song."

The video, however, was a far more complex affair - not least because of how and when it was made. Against an eerie London backdrop, Calypso channels divine female energy, appearing as a haunting memory to her "ex" as he goes about his day.

"We wanted to create a story that people could relate to," explains Calypso's cousin, filmmaker and director Milo Sharpe. "And convey the monotony of being trapped in an emotionally destructive cycle."

For both the video and cover art, Calypso worked with her friend, British Fashion Council scholar Rhiannon Davies. The entrancing cover sees the singer embody the "Magician" tarot card, adding to the otherworldly nature of the song and its visuals but also adding a note of hope - in tarot, the Magician card represents tapping into one's full potential, hinting at the transformation and strength that can be found after a breakup.

Bella Calypso is a fresh new pop talent based in London, England. Drawing on influences that are classic (Mariah Carey and Gwen Stefani) and more contemporary (Jhené Aiko), her mission is to encourage other young women to put themselves first and embrace the unexpected. After uploading tracks to Soundcloud, she released her official debut single, 'The Best' in 2020. The track drew praise from the likes of Wonderland, Women in Pop, and Pop Culturalist, and got significant airplay on BBC Radio London Introducing.

She has worked with rising producers such as JayJay Musika, Lawrence Biancardi, and SAZRAH, and after spending lockdowns volunteering as a front-line NHS worker, she is now back in the groove and ready to progress.

