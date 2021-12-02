VIDEO: Becky G Releases 'Bella Ciao' Cover

Global superstar Becky G releases her cover of "Bella Ciao" along with the music video via Kemosabe/RCA Records.

"Bella Ciao" has recently re-entered the pop culture zeitgeist as the unofficial anthem for the hit Netflix series La Casa De Papel (Money Heist). Originating from 19th Century Italy, the song first appears in Part 1 of the show and the character Tokyo recounts in the season's finale, ''The Professor's whole life revolved around one idea...Resistance. His grandfather, who had fought with the Resistance to defeat the fascists in Italy, taught him that song. And then...he taught us.''

As a fan of the show, Becky is thrilled to partner with Netflix on her cover of "Bella Ciao." Her cover comes alongside a music video which pays homage to the show with the iconic red jumpsuit and mask and of course the bars of gold from the Bank of Spain. The video is directed by Megan Gamez (John Legend, Mario).

Part 5: Volume 2, the finale of the series, will premiere globally on Netflix tomorrow.

About, "Bella Ciao" and La Casa De Papel (Money Heist), Becky G says, "I have always loved 'La Casa de Papel' ('Money Heist') and the way this show connected with millions of people across the world. "Bella Ciao" is an iconic song and marks an important moment in the series, so being asked to reimagine it and be a part of the Casa de Papel world is truly an honor. From recording the song to shooting the video, I hope everyone enjoys this cover as much as I do!"

Multiplatinum, award-winning singer, songwriter, actress and activist Becky G was born for the spotlight and her multifaceted career is shaping up to be nothing short of iconic. The 24-year-old global superstar's achievements include two number one hits on the Billboard Latin Airplay Charts ("Mayores" & "Sin Pijama"), a starring role in "Power Rangers", guest-starring in Fox TV's Emmy-winning "Empire" series, her very own beauty brand Treslúce and Facebook Watch show "Face to Face with Becky G".

She has toured alongside Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, J Balvin, Fifth Harmony and Jason Derulo and has recorded collabs with Daddy Yankee, Maluma, Anitta, Natti Natasha, ZAYN, Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Prince Royce, Pitbull and CNCO, among others.

Becky has won the American Music Award for Favorite Latin Female Artist two years in a row (2020 and 2021) and the E! People's Choice Award for The Latin Artist of 2020. She was awarded the Latin AMA for Favorite Female Artist two years in a row (2018 and 2019) and received the Latin AMA for Favorite Urban Song (for "Mayores") in 2018. She was also presented the YouTube Diamond Play Button for surpassing 10 million followers on the platform (she now has over 18M).

As the granddaughter of Mexican Immigrants, born and raised in Inglewood, California, Becky is no stranger to hardships and is passionate about her community. She uses her massive platform to speak out against inequality and raise awareness on social issues, including Black Lives Matter and DREAMers, and has made it a point to give back to her community along the way.

Becky garnered the Agent of Change award at the 2020 Premios Juventud (Latin Youth Choice Awards) for her activism and using her platform to inspire positive change. In 2019, she accepted the Extraordinary Evolution Award at the 2019 Latin American Music Awards for her success as a young performer who has reached the pinnacle of success in a short period of time. She has also been honored by the Latin Recording Academy as one of the Leading Ladies in Entertainment (2018) and by her home city of Inglewood, California for her contributions to the Hispanic community; she has been recognized as one of Rolling Stone's "18 Teens Shaking Up Pop Culture" and one of Billboard's "21 Under 21".

The multitalented star has hosted a number of prestigious award shows throughout the years including the 2019 European Music Awards (MTV) and the Latin GRAMMY Ellas TV special. In 2020, she hosted and produced her "En La Sala" podcast with Amazon Music - live from her living room during the lockdown. With every episode, Becky donated $10K to a charity of her choice, and spoke to high-profile guests from Vice President-elect Kamala Harris about politics to reggaetón star J Balvin about mental health. She recently premiered her very own Facebook watch show "Face to Face with Becky G" and her first interview was with Demi Lovato.

After having released successful makeup collections for the Colourpop brand; Becky G recently launched her very own beauty brand, Treslúce. Treslúce Beauty creates, celebrates and supports Latinx heritage and culture, with high-performance, conscious, vegan-friendly formulations that deliver high impact artistry. Treslúce is inspired by Becky's Mexican heritage and seeks to celebrate all Latinx cultures.

Watch the new music video here: