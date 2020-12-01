VIDEO: Basia Bulat Unveils New Video for 'Love is at the End of the World'

Singer-songwriter Basia Bulat shares the video for her song "Love is at the End of the World" today. The song is featured on her critically acclaimed album Are You in Love?, released in the spring via Secret City Records and produced by Jim James of My Morning Jacket.

EXCLAIM! called "Love is at the End of the World" "one of Bulat's best."

"It began as a prayer of gratitude to friends who helped me through one of my darkest moments," explains Bulat. "It became a promise to myself to always choose love over fear. We filmed this video in February before the world changed a thousand times over. It's been such a hard year for so many - whenever I feel like the world is ending I know that at the same time so much love is being built into a new one.The video's dancers-Eryn Tempest and Hanako Hoshimi-Caines-brought a special energy and a spirit of rebirth to the video. I worked with Nora Rosenthal and Brian Sokolowski on all the videos for this album, and I'm thankful for Nora's beautiful direction on this one and Brian's dancing while holding a really heavy camera!"

Bulat is a three-time Polaris Music Prize finalist and has been nominated for three JUNO Awards. She is known for her extensive touring and vibrant live shows that feature her powerful voice and multi-instrument skills - switching from piano, to autoharp, to charango, to guitar. She has performed at such festivals as Montreux Jazz Festival, Austin City Limits and Newport Folk Festival and has performed for audiences at venues like Carnegie Hall, Royal Theater Carré and headlined at Massey Hall. She has shared the stage with acts including Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, St Vincent, Daniel Lanois, Arcade Fire, Neko Case, Beirut, Tune-yards, Lord Huron and Sufjan Stevens.

Most recently, Bulat co-produced and co-wrote songs with Meg Remy for the new U.S. Girls album, Heavy Light, and co-produced the soon to be released debut album from Kass Richards, The Language Shadow.

