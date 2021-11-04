VIDEO: BOYS NOIZE & ABRA Reveal 'Affection' Video

BOYS NOIZE (Alex Ridha, Berlin) and ABRA (Atlanta's Darkwave Duchess) reveal the grainy, hazy, laid-back and emotionally impactful official music video for "Affection" (directed by Mad Max). "Affection" is part of BOYS NOIZE's much lauded, fifth studio album +/- (pronounced Polarity) and the follow up to their recent collaboration "UNLOCK IT" feat. PLAYBOI CARTI, ABRA's first major label single.

Both outsiders with mainstream attraction, BOYS NOIZE and ABRA find a natural resonance in the studio, with "Affection" delivering an Atlanta bass-inspired dance floor anthem that's both hazily nostalgic and texturally rich. The pairing of BOYS NOIZE's precision-tuned rhythm and ethereal atmospheres with ABRA's evocative, sticky hook is certain to make "Affection" a new classic, offering a blueprint for the future sound of the club.

BOYS NOIZE about "Affection": "We were both in L.A. and made the song from scratch. She's so talented, plays a bunch of instruments. She wanted to do this freestyle-inspired track, so it became a darker version. It's more of a song than other tracks on the album. I feel way more confident making bangers and techno tracks. During the album process, I had to see my friends, 2manydjs. I had so many songs and I wasn't quite sure what was good. They've been one of the first to support me and I really appreciate their opinion. We made a playlist and nailed it down to 20. One of the big things they said was "we all know you can make bangers and techno tracks, but not everybody knows your musical side. It's really time for you to show that." That gave me the last kick, because I love this stuff."

ABRA about "Affection": "Affection is a story about realizing that the love is only one way. Love isn't love when it's done as a favour - it actually implies the opposite. It is two people being seen and allowing the other to see them. That includes telling your partner the truth about how you feel. You shouldn't take away someone else's right to exercise their self love and respect out of fear of judgement or the uncomfortable truth.

That's not love and it serves no one. Don't put yourself on a pedestal, my heart will go on. Shout out Celine Dion."

Watch the new trailer here: